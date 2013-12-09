Great Ashes predictions of our time.

I have never been a great tipper of sporting results. I can go years without picking the complete weekend's round in the footy tips contest. With that in mind, and to make it easier for you to mock me in perpetuity, I present my prediction for the 2013-14 Ashes, as made on the day before the First Test:

At the time of writing, Australia is on the brink of winning the Second Test in Adelaide by >200 runs, having won the First in Brisbane by 381 runs.