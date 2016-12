Who imagined in 2008 that we would still be here in 2015 doing the Indian Premier League player auctions every February? Or even that the IPL would still be a thing?

Nevertheless, here we are, and here below is a spreadsheet summary of the overseas signings for IPL8 at today's auction, with their sale prices in rupees converted into Bitcoins, Dogecoins, Aussie dollars and other novelty currencies:

Full details of the 2015 auction can be found at the IPL's official website.