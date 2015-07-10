Buck Rogers in the Seventh Half Century

When Chris Rogers was dismissed for 95 on Day Two of the Cardiff Test he achieved a new world record... the first player in the history of Test cricket for pass 50 in seven consecutive innings without converting for a 100.

The sequence began on December 18, 2014 with a first innings score of 55 against India at The Gabba, followed by another 55 in the second innings. In Melbourne at the Boxing Day Test he made 57 and 69, followed by 95 (see photo below) and 56 at the SCG. He missed the two Tests in the West Indies last month due to injury.

David Warner embraces Chris Rogers after reaching his hundred. #AusvInd #Cricket A photo posted by Rick Eyre (@rickeyre) on Jan 5, 2015 at 7:02pm PST

ESPNCricinfo's excellent Statsguru gives the complete sequence of Rogers' Test scores from his debut in 2008.

To commemorate the occasion of Chris Rogers' world record, here is a complete presentation of the 1953 cinema classic Duck Dodgers in the 24-1/2th Century

Daffy Duck - (Ep. 70) - Duck Dodgers In The... by cartoonNetworks