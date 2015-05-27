Trevor Bayliss, head coach of England

Trevor Bayliss is one of those rare breed of New South Wales cricketers - one who never seriously threatened for Australian selection! A consistent batsman in Sheffield Shield cricket over a number of years while the Waughs, Taylors and Bevans were spending much of their time away on Test or one-day duty.

As a coach however he is making his name as one of the best in the profession, with championship titles in two Sheffield Shield titles, two IPLs and one Big Bash to his credit, as well as past experience with the Sri Lankan national team. England have made a good choice in hiring Bayliss, especially if he has been picked on merit over Jason Gillespie, Justin Langer, and his former Sri Lankan assistant Paul Farbrace.

The challenges ahead for Bayliss cannot be underestimated with the Ashes around six weeks away. He needs to forge a team with new Director of Cricket Andrew Strauss and avoid all the dressing-room politics and uber-management that has stifled the England team in recent years. In a perfect world, he might even get the opportunity to coach Kevin Pietersen.

