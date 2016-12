When should the selection of a cricket team come with a photoepilepsy alert? This is how the BCCI announced its Test team to play South Africa, via Vine in October 2015:

I've never seen a sports team announced via Vine before, and I'm not sure if I want to again - https://t.co/e6PbUIhcQz — Rick Eyre (@rickeyre) October 19, 2015