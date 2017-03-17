You are here

The Best on Ground for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series of 2017

Here is the spreadsheet for the standings in my daily Best on Ground points for the 2017 India versus Australia Test series. It follows in the tradition of the Midwinter-Midwinter, the Wessels-Kepler and the #GilesWallyN, and is based on a score of 3-2-1 to the best three players of each day's play in a Test match. (Hat tip to the channel 7 commentary team of the mid-1970s from whom I adapted the idea.)

The spreadsheet will be updated following stumps after every day of the series. Click on this link if you need a better view of the spreadsheet.

